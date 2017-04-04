Woman Explains Why The ‘Fat Friend’ Stereotype Is Utter Bullsh*t

A body confidence coach has called time on stereotypes relating to our boy type, saying people should never make assumptions about someone based on their size.

Michelle Elman, 23, said she’s been labelled as the “fat friend” in friendship groups since she was 11 years old, but she doesn’t abide by the stereotype in any way.

“There’s a stereotype around being the ‘fat girl’ in a friendship group,” she said on Instagram.

“She’s the one who sits on the sidelines and never joins in. She’s the one perpetually single and sits silently while all her friends discuss their love life because God forbid, if she actually found a boyfriend, she would never be comfortable naked or in the bedroom. She’s the insecure one, the one constantly complaining about her body and talking about diets.

“I couldn’t call bullshit more on this stereotype.”