Diane Keaton has jumped to the defence of her “friend” and former collaborator, Woody Allen.
The actress, who won an Academy Award when she starred opposite Allen as the titular ‘Annie Hall’, has said she “continues to believe” the director, as allegations against him made by his daughter Dylan Farrow have resurfaced in the wake of the ‘Time’s Up’ movement.
She wrote on her Twitter page: “Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him.”
Keaton also shared a link to an interview Allen gave in 1992, when Farrow first made the allegations that her father had molested her as a child.
As sexual harassment allegations have continued to be made against several key Hollywood figures, starting with Harvey Weinstein at the tail-end of 2017, the accusations against Woody Allen have come to light once again. He continues to deny all allegations against him.
Several actors have denounced Allen, and expressed regret over having worked with him, including ‘Lady Bird’ director Greta Gerwig and ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor Timothée Chalamet, who recently donated the fee he received for having starred in ‘A Rainy Day In New York’ to several charities, including ‘Time’s Up’.
He said: “I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations.
“But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities… I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”
Others have continued to stick up for Woody Allen, such as Alec Baldwin, who recently made headlines when he compared Dylan Farrow to the fictional character Mayella Ewell from ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’.