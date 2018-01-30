Diane Keaton has jumped to the defence of her “friend” and former collaborator, Woody Allen. The actress, who won an Academy Award when she starred opposite Allen as the titular ‘Annie Hall’, has said she “continues to believe” the director, as allegations against him made by his daughter Dylan Farrow have resurfaced in the wake of the ‘Time’s Up’ movement.

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock Woody Allen and Diane Keaton

She wrote on her Twitter page: “Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him.” Keaton also shared a link to an interview Allen gave in 1992, when Farrow first made the allegations that her father had molested her as a child.

Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him. It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think. https://t.co/QVQIUxImB1 — Diane Keaton (@Diane_Keaton) January 29, 2018