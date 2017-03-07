12 Things All Working Mums Are Tired Of Hearing

All working mums have felt ‘mum guilt’ - the feeling that you are leaving your babies to fend for themselves.

Even Victoria Beckham has spoken about how juggling a career and family isn’t always easy, but she believes by working she is ‘inspiring her children in the right way’ (and we couldn’t agree more).

These are the 12 questions no working mum wants to hear.

1. Is it not a bit soon to be back at work?