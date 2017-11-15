Darren Staples / Reuters The number of Britons in jobs has fallen by 14,000

The number of people in work has fallen by 14,000, the biggest reduction in over two years, figures have shown. Employment was just over 32 million in the quarter to September after the largest three-monthly fall since April-June 2015.

PA Employment was just over 32 million

Other figures showed that the number of people classed as economically inactive increased by 117,000 to 8.8 million, the biggest rise in over seven years. The number includes those on long-term sick leave, looking after a relative, taking early redundancy or who have given up looking for work.

Most of this increase was due to a rise in the number of women working full time, which went up by 215,000 https://t.co/vYgJXaCR8u pic.twitter.com/7ZigcrhxCj November 15, 2017

Unemployment fell by 59,000 to 1.4 million, the lowest figure in over 12 years, giving a jobless rate of 4.3%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported. Average earnings increased by 2.2% in the year to September, down by 0.1% on the previous month and by 0.3% on a year ago. Average weekly earnings in real terms, adjusted for inflation, fell by 0.4% compared with a year ago.

Jul-Sep 2017 was the sixth three-month period in a row where earnings including bonuses fell in real terms https://t.co/vYgJXaCR8u pic.twitter.com/gkSUfDgoCd — ONS (@ONS) November 15, 2017

ONS statistician Matt Hughes said: “After two years of almost uninterrupted growth, employment has declined slightly. However, it remains higher than it was this time last year, and as always we would caution people against reading too much into one quarter’s data.” Other figures showed that the number of EU nationals working in the UK increased by 112,000 to 2.38 million in the latest quarter compared with a year ago, while non-EU nationals fell by 23,000 to 1.21 million. The ONS said the number of non-UK nationals was still rising, albeit more slowly than in the last couple of years.

In Jul-Sep 2017, the number of non-UK nationals in work went up by 89k year-on-year https://t.co/vYgJXaCR8u pic.twitter.com/JzW5M6inBP — ONS (@ONS) November 15, 2017