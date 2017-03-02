World Book Day costumes usually consist of fictional characters, but one boy has decided to go for a non-fiction book star.

Rather than go for the usual Matilda, Paddington Bear or Harry Potter costume, this little boy dressed up as Joe Wicks a.k.a The Body Coach.

And in case people were confused, he proudly held the famous ‘Lean In 15’ book in front of him - as well as a soft broccoli toy, in a photo shared on Twitter on Thursday 2 March.