All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    02/03/2017 10:58 GMT

    World Book Day 2017: Boy Gets Top Marks For Creativity With 'The Body Coach' Costume

    Top marks for creativity.

    World Book Day costumes usually consist of fictional characters, but one boy has decided to go for a non-fiction book star.

    Rather than go for the usual Matilda, Paddington Bear or Harry Potter costume, this little boy dressed up as Joe Wicks a.k.a The Body Coach.

    And in case people were confused, he proudly held the famous ‘Lean In 15’ book in front of him - as well as a soft broccoli toy, in a photo shared on Twitter on Thursday 2 March.  

    The resemblance is uncanny. 

    People on Twitter were loving the costume creation.

    Also on HuffPost
    What Toddlers Want To Do
    MORE:parentsChildrenfamily timeschoolfancy dressjoe wicksthe body coachworld book day

    Conversations