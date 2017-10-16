World Food Day: 10 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

On World Food Day, we take a look at some shocking facts from around the world.

Despite the world producing enough food to feed everyone, more than 800 million people suffer from hunger. That is one in nine people.

Shockingly, one third of the food produced worldwide is lost or wasted. This equates to £13bn in the UK alone.

And at the other end of the scale, almost 2 billion people around the world are classed as overweight, which is more than a quarter of the world’s population.

World Food Day is celebrated by the The Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations, who are committed to achieving Zero Hunger by 2030.