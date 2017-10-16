All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    16/10/2017 14:03 BST

    World Food Day: 10 Shocking Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

    One third of food produced worldwide is wasted.

    On World Food Day, we take a look at some shocking facts from around the world. 

    Despite the world producing enough food to feed everyone, more than 800 million people suffer from hunger. That is one in nine people. 

    Shockingly, one third of the food produced worldwide is lost or wasted. This equates to £13bn in the UK alone. 

    And at the other end of the scale, almost 2 billion people around the world are classed as overweight, which is more than a quarter of the world’s population. 

    World Food Day is celebrated by the The Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations, who are committed to achieving Zero Hunger by 2030.

    Related...

    MORE:newsfood newsHungerWorld Food Day

    Conversations