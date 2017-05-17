Nutella fans might want to book a flight to the US because the world’s first official Nutella café is set to open in Chicago.

Everything in the café is inspired by a jar of Nutella, from the chocolate-filled menu to the red and brown interiors.

Dishes including the hazelnut and chocolate spread include Nutella crêpes, croissants, waffles and fondu.

While those who want a break from Nutella (the fools) can order from a selection of sandwiches and soups.

According to the Chicago Tribune, even these savoury dishes have been created with Nutella in mind. For example, diners can order a gruyere and speck ham panini, as speck ham is prepared in the same region of Northern Italy as Nutella.