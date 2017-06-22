People Share Stories About The Worst Bridezillas They've Ever Encountered

Redditors have swapped stories about their worst encounters with bridezillas - and we can safely say some of them are terrifying.

From the bride who went on a Facebook rant because people went to a baby’s funeral instead of her wedding, to the woman who ‘kicked ugly people out of a group photo’, there’s only one word for these women: outrageous.

Here are their stories.

“One day after her wedding, a friend I went to school with went on a rampage on Facebook about how none of her friends showed up to her big day and, the ones that did show up, didn’t dance or participate in anything at the reception.

“She blasted everyone and made her wedding party feel like shit because she spent too much money on unnecessary things that no one used (mainly the photo booth and tons of rented costumes and accessories to use in the booth).

“She made a second post an hour later complaining about all of the people that stopped her to take pictures and didn’t let her enjoy her party.

“It was hilarious to watch the comments flood in from people who went and were pissed and a few requested their gifts back.

“The kicker here is that a former classmate, someone who has a lot of mutual friends with the bride, lost his infant son earlier that week and the baby’s services fell on the same day as the wedding. Most of the people she was bitching at for not coming had opted to go to the child’s funeral service instead of her wedding. She lost a lot of respect and a lot of friends in two hours.”

“I saw a bride kick ugly people out of a group photo.”

“I worked for a florist setting up weddings when I was 15. I was the lowest person on the totem pole - I had no control over any aspect of the work and I was a grunt.

“I was setting up a wedding with hideous pink and sparkly decor. I remember it pretty distinctly. It was at the art museum on a Saturday, a venue that costs $10,000 to rent. So the bride and groom had money. I was alone at the museum because I couldn’t drive yet and I was frequently abandoned. Everything was ready for the reception.

“Bride comes in and starts crying and screaming about how the pink wasn’t the right shade and her wedding was ruined. According to the contract she signed with my boss, she had to have seen an example of the work she was getting and approved it. She approached me (15-year-old me hiding behind a column because I didn’t have anywhere to go) and started screaming at me for ruining the wedding. I hadn’t made a single arrangement there. I had no idea how to respond except to say I was sorry.”

“A girl I know, I’ll call her Kate, was bridesmaid at a wedding. On the morning of the wedding, the bride had a full on screaming bitch fit and demoted Kate from being bridesmaid because she had decided that Kate looked too pretty after having her makeup done and the bride wanted to be the prettiest.”

“My sister’s best friend is getting married this year. They both work minimum wage jobs yet have reserved tens of thousands of dollars of wedding vendors/stuff.

“She went on Facebook asking how she’s going to pay for it and everyone commented telling her to do something simple if they can’t afford it. She replied to every comment saying everything’s booked, it’s just a matter of coming up with the money now. She set up a GoFundMe and no one donated.”

“Bride slapped her husband and left him at the alter as he was wearing a red tie instead of a bright pink flowery one that she wanted all the men to wear to fit in with her ‘pink princess wedding’.

“She told him in a text that he had ‘ruined her special day’.

“Only her nephew was wearing the tie, he was a one-year-old.”

“Not to me, but to my sister. Her boyfriend’s sister was getting married that day and my sister came to their house early to help her into the dress. They came out of a room at the same time and the father of the bride wasn’t able to see his daughter clearly, so he told my sister that she looked beautiful that day.

“The bride got offended because she thought her father had ignored her for my sister, and they had to spend an hour trying to coax her out of the room she locked herself into to cry and scream.”

″[The bride] spent weeks crying to my sister and I that ‘No one is happy enough that we’re getting married!’

“She literally wanted us to call her once a week and tell her how happy we were that she was getting hitched and how lucky we felt to be in her wedding party.

“When we went bridesmaid dress shopping, she broke down crying when we chose the less expensive dress, and accused us all of trying to ruin her big day by making ourselves uglier. Yes, uglier.

“The next day, she called me to tell me I was out of the wedding party because I just wasn’t the kind of person she wanted in her wedding. You know, after we bought the dresses. She then invited other people to take mine, and my sister’s place, in her wedding party, with the expectation that she’d be able to give them the dresses we’d paid for.

“She called, screaming that I had ruined EVERYTHING, when she went to pick up her bridesmaid’s dresses and was two short. I had called and cancelled the order, and gotten a refund.”

“My good friend was getting married and I was meeting her for lunch. She had mailed out RSVPs with stamps included for people to mail back. I called to coordinate meeting up, and said ‘oh hey, and I have my RSVP right here, I can give it to you’.

“She flipped out because I would be wasting the stamp they bought. ‘Dude, just put it in the mail like you’re supposed to!’ She was dead serious - furious that I would waste the stamp.

“I still brought it so I could drop it in the mailbox while I was thinking of it - she literally stood there and watched me put it in the mail, addressed to her.”

“The bride asked me what colour her bridesmaids should wear (I was one.) I told her that given all five of us were redheads, a pale, pastel lilac is the only colour which should be avoided, as it makes us look dead.

“Guess what dresses she picked? Floor length silk, pastel lilac. I assumed she’d forgotten.

“Her sweet husband later told me, completely nonplussed, that of course the bride has to put bridesmaids in awful dresses because she has to be the prettiest on the day.”

“My fiancée’s friend kicked out one of her bridesmaids because she ‘might be pregnant’ and didn’t want a baby bump to mess up her wedding photos.

“She also demoted her maid of honour to bridesmaid and made my fiancée maid of honour because the other girl couldn’t rent a car in a timely fashion for her bachelorette.”

“My sister claimed that I said I felt sorry for her, when in fact I said I am really happy for her. She then didn’t speak to me or deal with me the rest of the wedding and turned her party against me.

“It was unnecessary drama produced for no reason other than to be the victim and even more the centre of attention.

“All other witnesses, including my father, heard me say I was happy for her.

“This is after I planned her bridal shower because she called me a week before crying that her maid of honour didn’t. This is also after I drove 20 hours straight to get to her wedding so I had the money to splurge on a gift instead of purchasing an airline ticket.”

“Sister-in-law told my partner she couldn’t bring me to her destination wedding because she didn’t want my partner’s homosexuality to be a distraction on her big day.”

“My sister-in-law threw a massive fit because my other brother proposed to his girlfriend and they wanted to get married in the same year, but months apart (June vs December).

“She said it was her special year and didn’t want her attention taken, even though they waited three years to get married.

“My other brother ended up just waiting till January the next year.”

“I used to work in a place that was like a wedding mall of sorts. They sold everything from the dress to the food to the DJ’s and video production. It was a one-stop shop.

“This lady came in and demanded to be refit. She was claiming they made her dress too small. Our staff quickly took her back and started ensuring their measurements were correct that they used to have the dress made.

“Nope. She had gained 15lbs since her fitting. My boss said: ‘Ma’am, I’m not sure how to say this, but you’ve gotten bigger. The dress matches the measurements we took of you when you ordered the dress.’