Man Nails Why Guys Need To Stop Joking About The 'Friend Zone'

Joking about being relegated to the “friend zone” may feel harmless, but it can actually be pretty offensive.

A writer has schooled the internet on the problems with the phrase, which, let’s face it, is usually used by guys.

TV writer David Slack pointed out that the “friend zone” stems from the idea that a woman “owes you” a relationship, even if she isn’t attracted to you.

It also implies that being friends with a woman is something bad or embarrassing, when in reality, we make pretty great pals.

The debate started after a Twitter user shared a series of images from the TV series ‘Teen Titans’, along with the caption: “These dudes were the definition of being in the friend zone.”