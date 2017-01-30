The British public has spoken, and this year we’ll be seeing Lucie Jones represent us at the Eurovision Song Contest, with her song, ‘Never Give Up On You’.

She sang the track for the nation for the first time during a special live show titled ‘Eurovision: You Decide’ in January, in which she competed against five other hopefuls for the honour of performing in Kyiv at the live final in May.

Lucie first found fame as a contestant on ‘The X Factor’ way back in 2009, when she was still a teenager, and she was greeted with a familiar face as she appeared on ‘Eurovision: You Decide’ in the form of her former competitor, Danyl Johnson, who made it through to live shows that same year.

Seeing both Lucie and Danyl back on stage at the same time had us wondering what their former co-stars were up to in the eight years that have passed since their series, which was eventually won by Joe McElderry. So we’ve done a bit of digging to see where they all are now.

Which of them is making headlines on the ‘Loose Women’ panel? Who is causing havoc in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house? And which lucky contestant now has an impressive four number one albums under his belt?

Find out in the gallery below…