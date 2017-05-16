She had us worried for a bit, but it seems Nicole Scherzinger’s future on ‘The X Factor’ is no longer in doubt.
The former Pussycat Doll is reportedly ready to sign a new deal to return to the ITV talent show’s judging panel, having previously sparked fears she would quit for a Hollywood film role.
It had been claimed Mariah Carey was in the frame to replace her on this year’s series, after Nicole was linked to a big-screen role in an adaptation of the musical ‘Wicked’.
But after holding crunch talks with ‘X Factor’ boss Simon Cowell at the weekend, both The Sun and The Mirror have reported Nicole has been convinced to return.
A source told The Mirror: “Last week things weren’t looking good and execs started to look elsewhere for a fourth judge because Nicole didn’t look like committing.
“But there’s been a real change over the weekend and Nicole met Simon – we’re 80% sure she’ll sign on now.
“There may be some clashes in her schedule due to other work, but if we can get these ironed out then she’ll be back on the show next year. Simon is keen to have Nicole back and wants everything signed off as soon as possible.”
An insider backed up the claims to The Sun, but their source added: “Mariah’s name is still in the frame and, given it’s ‘X Factor’, it’s safer not to rule anything out.”
It is expected Sharon Osbourne will also return alongside Simon and Louis Walsh, but bosses are said to be keeping Mariah as a back-up, should she choose to pull out.
She returned to ‘X Factor’ last year, frequently flying back-and-forth from the US throughout the series to fulfill her commitment to chat show ‘The Talk’.
She previously told OK! magazine she didn’t mind all the travelling, explaining: “My whole life is travel so if I hadn’t been here I would’ve been in South America with Ozzy so the travelling doesn’t bother me it’s that I had to keep going back each week for the show.”
However, she has been suffering with on-going back problems in recent months, which could put pay to a comeback.
‘The X Factor’ is expected to launch its 14th series on ITV in the autumn.