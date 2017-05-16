She had us worried for a bit, but it seems Nicole Scherzinger’s future on ‘The X Factor’ is no longer in doubt. The former Pussycat Doll is reportedly ready to sign a new deal to return to the ITV talent show’s judging panel, having previously sparked fears she would quit for a Hollywood film role.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Nicole Scherzinger looks set to return to 'The X Factor' after all

PA Wire/PA Images Mariah Carey had been in the frame to replace Nicole

An insider backed up the claims to The Sun, but their source added: “Mariah’s name is still in the frame and, given it’s ‘X Factor’, it’s safer not to rule anything out.” It is expected Sharon Osbourne will also return alongside Simon and Louis Walsh, but bosses are said to be keeping Mariah as a back-up, should she choose to pull out. She returned to ‘X Factor’ last year, frequently flying back-and-forth from the US throughout the series to fulfill her commitment to chat show ‘The Talk’.

PA Archive/PA Images Sharon Osbourne is also widely expected to return as a judge