Nicole Scherzinger has hit back at Louis Walsh’s claims she is lying about her age.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer was less than impressed to learn her fellow ‘X Factor’ judge had been telling people she is older than her 39 years.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Nicole Scherzinger is certain she is 39, despite Louis' claims

Louis had said in an interview with Heat magazine: “She may be out really late in the night before filming but she’s still on it. It’s great that she can still do all of it at her age.

“Nobody knows what age she is, but she’s older than she says she is.”

When asked about Louis’ claims at the ‘X Factor’ press launch on Wednesday (30 August), an outraged Nicole said: “I wish I was lying about my age! That’s the thing that sucks - I’ve never lied about my age.

“I should have started lying about it a while ago,” she joked.

Referencing Louis’ advancing years, she concluded: “You know what? I’m really grateful Louis is still with us.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Louis said Nicole was 'older than she says she is'

Attempting to dig himself out of a very deep hole, Louis admitted: “I didn’t think she’d see that.

“I was joking when I said it,” he insisted. “It’s just that you started very young.”

‘The X Factor’ returns on Saturday (2 September) night at 8pm on ITV.

