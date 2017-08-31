Nicole Scherzinger has hit back at Louis Walsh’s claims she is lying about her age.
The former Pussycat Dolls singer was less than impressed to learn her fellow ‘X Factor’ judge had been telling people she is older than her 39 years.
Louis had said in an interview with Heat magazine: “She may be out really late in the night before filming but she’s still on it. It’s great that she can still do all of it at her age.
“Nobody knows what age she is, but she’s older than she says she is.”
When asked about Louis’ claims at the ‘X Factor’ press launch on Wednesday (30 August), an outraged Nicole said: “I wish I was lying about my age! That’s the thing that sucks - I’ve never lied about my age.
“I should have started lying about it a while ago,” she joked.
Referencing Louis’ advancing years, she concluded: “You know what? I’m really grateful Louis is still with us.”
Attempting to dig himself out of a very deep hole, Louis admitted: “I didn’t think she’d see that.
“I was joking when I said it,” he insisted. “It’s just that you started very young.”
During the press launch, Louis also spoke out former contestants Alexandra Burke and Aston Merrygold signing up for rival show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, while host Dermot O’Leary also lamented some of the changes Simon Cowell has made to this year’s series.
‘The X Factor’ returns on Saturday (2 September) night at 8pm on ITV.