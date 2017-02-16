5 Things You Need To Know About The Yeezy Season 5 Show

After Kanye West’s somewhat disastrous NYFW show back in September 2016, in which models collapsed and fashion editors complained about the boiling heat, many had sworn off attending another Yeezy show. But, starting just 25 minutes late, a darkened studio on Pier 59 in Manhattan was full to bursting with West fans looking for the latest installment of his unique designs, and they weren’t disappointed. 1. Halima Aden walked the catwalk in a hijab.

After being signed by IMG models, the 19-year-old Somali-American (who was born in a Kenyan refugee camp) walked her first runway at Yeezy Season 5. Aden made headlines in 2016 when she entered a Miss Minnesota beauty pageant wearing a hijab and burkini. Queen. 2. ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ got a nod.

SEASON 5 #yeezy #season5 #yeezyseason #fashion #love #kanyewest @kanyewest A post shared by @grindinforallmyshit23 on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:05am PST

In a continuation of the brand’s athleisure focus, hoodies, sweaters and cardigans were no surprise. But emblazoned on the back was ‘Calabasas’ – a reference to the Californian suburb in which the Kardashians live and was made famous on their E! show. 3. Social media was banned (well, sort of).

YEEZY SEASON 5 RULES? 📸 @nabildo A post shared by Complex Style (@complexstyle) on Feb 15, 2017 at 10:16am PST

Rumours swirled that the Yeezy show would have a strict no phones, pictures or social media rule. But, from one quick glance at Instagram, it seems guests weren’t too bothered about the rules. 4. New trainers.

This running shoe, unveiled at #YeezySeason5, is rumored to be called the Yeezy 700 Runner. For a closer look at all three colorways as well as a full recap of Yeezy Season 5, tap the link in our bio. A post shared by Sneaker News (@sneakernews) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

Trainer fans (yes there is such a thing) have been speculating for months about a possible update to West’s footwear line. And the new ‘runner shape’ debuted at the show, with a nod to more 1990’s gym wear than the AdidasxYeezy ‘Boost’ designs. 5. Kanye did not make an appearance.

Everyone was confused at the end of Kanye West's #YeezySeason5, even Kim Kardashian. Click the link in our bio for details 😳 A post shared by Elle Magazine (@elleusa) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

Traditionally, at the end of a show, the designer will come out and take a bow, but Kanye was a no show. Instead guests sat around waiting until Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour left, and followed their lead.