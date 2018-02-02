This Yorkshire Pudding Pizza Is The Definition Of Foodie Heaven

We’ve had Yorkshire pudding burritos and now, ahead of Yorkshire Pudding Day on 3 January, Morrisons has created the ultimate treat: a Yorkshire pudding pizza.

The base is made from a cheese and batter mixture, while the filling is made from tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

The £3 dish will be available in two flavours: classic pepperoni and a meat feast of mini meatballs, pepperoni, spicy beef and jalapeño chillies.