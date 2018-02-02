This Yorkshire Pudding Pizza Is The Definition Of Foodie Heaven

We’ve had Yorkshire pudding burritos and now, ahead of Yorkshire Pudding Day on 3 January, Morrisons has created the ultimate treat: a Yorkshire pudding pizza.
The base is made from a cheese and batter mixture, while the filling is made from tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
The £3 dish will be available in two flavours: classic pepperoni and a meat feast of mini meatballs, pepperoni, spicy beef and jalapeño chillies.
Demand for such a treat is clearly high as Morrisons sells over a million Yorkshire puddings a week across its 491 stores nationwide.
Jenny Dixon, who holds the enviable job title of Yorkshire pudding expert at Morrisons, said: “Everyone loves Yorkshire pudding and everyone loves pizza, so we are combining the two to create the ultimate comfort food for Yorkshire Pudding Day.
“The crust is made the same way as a typical Yorkshire pudding and is topped the same way as one of our pizzas. We’re looking forward to hearing what customers think but we hope that they’ll love it.”
The pud-pizza hybrid will be available in stores from 1-20 February.