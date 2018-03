Foraging for your own food in the wild may seem like a romantic idea, but the practicalities of picking the right berries and avoiding deadly mushrooms may somewhat hamper your “at one with nature” ideals.

Luckily, we’ve got you covered. With the help of Oliver Gladwin, chef and co-founder of central London restaurants Rabbit and The Shed, took us out with him to Pitch Hill in Surrey, and gave us the lowdown on what and what not to pick.