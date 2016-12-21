An American YouTuber has claimed he was kicked off a Delta airlines flight at Heathrow airport because he spoke Arabic on the phone to his mother.
Adam Saleh recorded a video as he was escorted off the aircraft bound for New York, apparently after fellow passengers complained.
As the camera moves through the airplane a number people can be seen and heard sarcastically waving goodbye.
He says: “We spoke a different language on the plane and now we’re getting kicked out.
“This is 2016. I cannot believe my eyes.
“I spoke a word and you said you feel uncomfortable. Why are you guys doing that?
“Just because I spoke a different language.”
Delta responded to the incident in a series of replies on Twitter confirming two people had been removed after a “disturbance”.
Saleh later posted updates on the situation.
The full statement from Delta reads:
We take all allegations of discrimination seriously and we are gathering all of the facts before jumping to any conclusion. Our culture requires treating everyone with respect. Furthermore, Delta people are trained to and frequently handle conflicts between passengers.
Maintaining a safe, comfortable and orderly onboard environment is paramount for every flight and requires the cooperation of all of our customers in conjunction with adherence to directions from our crew members. This is a Delta policy and is required by U.S. regulations as well as others governing aviation worldwide.
Two customers were removed from Delta flight 1 departing London-Heathrow today after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort.
We have spoken with the customers who were removed; they were rebooked on another flight. Plans are in place to immediately speak with our crew and other passengers when the flight lands this afternoon. We will provide an update once we have more information.
The video prompted a mixed response with many outraged at the apparent actions of the airline but others demanded more information about the context of the incident.
Saleh, 23, is well-known for his online pranks, recently claiming he smuggled himself aboard a plane in a suitcase.
The airline in question disputed the claim.
Saleh was born in New York to Yemeni parents.
He was once hired by the Met Police to record a rap song encouraging Muslim teenagers to turn away from extremism.
Shortly after the incident the hashtag #BoycottDelta began trending.
Delta has been contacted for comment.