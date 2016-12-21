An American YouTuber has claimed he was kicked off a Delta airlines flight at Heathrow airport because he spoke Arabic on the phone to his mother.

Adam Saleh recorded a video as he was escorted off the aircraft bound for New York, apparently after fellow passengers complained.

As the camera moves through the airplane a number people can be seen and heard sarcastically waving goodbye.

We got kicked out of a @Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim... WTFFFFFFFF please spread pic.twitter.com/P5dQCE0qos — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

He says: “We spoke a different language on the plane and now we’re getting kicked out.

“This is 2016. I cannot believe my eyes.

“I spoke a word and you said you feel uncomfortable. Why are you guys doing that?

“Just because I spoke a different language.”

Delta responded to the incident in a series of replies on Twitter confirming two people had been removed after a “disturbance”.

@sabathenomad Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than... 1/3 — Delta (@Delta) December 21, 2016

@sabathenomad ...20 customers expressing their discomfort. We're conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are... 2/3 — Delta (@Delta) December 21, 2016

@sabathenomad ...taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect. *MR 3/3 — Delta (@Delta) December 21, 2016

Saleh later posted updates on the situation.

We are still stuck at the airport and Delta has not given us any info. They keep telling us to wait. Please spread the word #BoycottDelta — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

UPDATE: We're being security checked AGAIN right now. — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

UPDATE: were now on another flight with a different airline heading to NYC after being checked for 30 minutes. We land 5:50pm in NYC — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

The full statement from Delta reads: We take all allegations of discrimination seriously and we are gathering all of the facts before jumping to any conclusion. Our culture requires treating everyone with respect. Furthermore, Delta people are trained to and frequently handle conflicts between passengers.

Maintaining a safe, comfortable and orderly onboard environment is paramount for every flight and requires the cooperation of all of our customers in conjunction with adherence to directions from our crew members. This is a Delta policy and is required by U.S. regulations as well as others governing aviation worldwide.

Two customers were removed from Delta flight 1 departing London-Heathrow today after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort.

We have spoken with the customers who were removed; they were rebooked on another flight. Plans are in place to immediately speak with our crew and other passengers when the flight lands this afternoon. We will provide an update once we have more information.

The video prompted a mixed response with many outraged at the apparent actions of the airline but others demanded more information about the context of the incident.

Bloody hell the way @omgAdamSaleh was treated by @Delta is bad enough but those folk at the back of the plane waving them off?! I despair. — Poppy Dinsey (@PoppyD) December 21, 2016

They leave man harassing women on planes but they kick us off for speaking Arabic fuck @Delta never fly them again https://t.co/slEngL8poH — Maysoon Zayid (@maysoonzayid) December 21, 2016

@omgAdamSaleh @AAhronheim @Delta Maybe some context be nice? How do we know this legit? Video doesn't show the 'before'. — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) December 21, 2016

Saleh, 23, is well-known for his online pranks, recently claiming he smuggled himself aboard a plane in a suitcase.

The airline in question disputed the claim.

NEW VIDEO IS UP!!

I Smuggled Myself On A Plane To Another City and IT WORKED!! (IN A SUITCASE)https://t.co/qkNzQR7eXW — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 13, 2016

@omgAdamSaleh Nice try Adam, but definitely a few inconsistencies with this vid, namely the fact we have footage of you boarding the plane! — Tigerair Australia (@TigerairAU) December 14, 2016

Saleh was born in New York to Yemeni parents.

He was once hired by the Met Police to record a rap song encouraging Muslim teenagers to turn away from extremism.

Shortly after the incident the hashtag #BoycottDelta began trending.

if u kick them off the plane for saying "Allah", kick off whites every time they mention God cause its literally the same word #boycottdelta — luisa (@rowoones) December 21, 2016

Y'all don't see Emirates kicking out white people for speaking English... so why you openly spreading Islamophobia over here #boycottdelta — Shamz (@heebeejabi) December 21, 2016

The amount of racism hatred & ignorance I just watched in @omgAdamSaleh 's video makes me sick to my stomach!

#BoycottDelta — مُهجـة (@MohjahAbughanem) December 21, 2016

Delta has been contacted for comment.