Zayn Malik's Reason For Shaving His Head Will Shock You If You Bleach Your Hair

08/09/2017 10:27
Patricia Ekall Style Writer

There’s been a bit of trend with young celebrity heart throbs suddenly lopping off their gorgeous locks.

Brooklyn Beckham was the latest to cut his hair super short and fans weren’t sure whether they were saddened or delighted with the change.

Especially after Zayn Malik did the same thing. Now Malik has revealed the reason for his recent chop, and it’s not too pretty, peeps. 

The Dusk Till Dawn singer opened up about the real reason behind the dramatic change to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 1

“I just shaved my head because I’d bleached it too many times and it was a bit destroyed. The bleach effects your hair, doesn’t it, so you’ve got to shave it off.”

The star added that he is quickly growing his hair out. 

“It grows back straight away anyways. So I’ve got hair now anyway, it only took two days.”

