Zero hour contracts could be putting young people’s mental health at risk, researchers have warned.

A major study of millennials found that those employed on the contracts - where employees are not guaranteed work - are more likely to suffer from mental health problems than those in stable jobs.

By the age of 25, the study found, these workers are also less likely to report feeling healthy.

The news comes on the same day that Labour slammed Glastonbury bosses for employing zero hour workers, with a source refusing to rule out a boycott of the festival by party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Researchers at UCL’s Institute of Education analysed data from more than 7,700 people born in England between 1989 and 1990.

Five percent were employed on zero hours contracts.