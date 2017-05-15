The go-to when you’ve got a cold is usually paracetamol, a duvet and a decent box set. But there may be a way to beat the common cold that’s more effective than letting it run its course.

According to new research, taking high-dose zinc lozenges may help you to recover three times faster than if you don’t take the supplement.

The study found that seven out of 10 people who took the lozenges recovered within five days.

In comparison, fewer than three in 10 people with a cold who did not take the lozenges recovered in this time.