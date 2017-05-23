Zoe Ball has paid tribute to her late boyfriend Billy Yates, after attending his funeral.

The presenter joined the cameraman’s family and friends at a private ceremony on Monday.

She later took to Instagram to share a picture of Billy lying in the sun, which she captioned: “Goodnight my beautiful Boy. I’ll be loving you always.”

Goodnight my beautiful Boy. I'll be loving you always ❤️🌹🌟 A post shared by Zoe Ball (@zeebeezoobee) on May 22, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

The 40-year-old ‘Antiques Roadshow’ cameraman was found dead at his home in Putney, South London on 4 May.

Zoe had previously thanked fans for their support in a brief statement via her management team.

It read: “On behalf of Zoe Ball, we would like to thank everyone for the kind messages and support during a very difficult time.”

She also paid tribute to Billy with a post on her Instagram page, sharing a photo of a pink flower with the caption, “my sweet love”.

PA Archive/PA Images Zoe Ball

The presenter is thought to have begun dating Billy following her split from her husband of 17 years Norman Cook, better known as DJ and music producer Fatboy Slim, in 2016.

Reports first surfaced about the romance in February, after the two were photographed together in London.

Although she remained tight-lipped about the new relationship, her father did say in an interview with The Sun earlier this year: “We are very happy that she is finding a new lease of life. She is very happy at the moment, and that is lovely.”

