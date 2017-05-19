The 40-year-old cameraman was found dead at his home in Putney, South London on 4 May.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Zoe Ball

Zoe has yet to speak publicly about her loss, but responded to a message sent by a fan on Twitter.

Fan Rachel Southwood tweeted the star, writing: “My heart goes out to you. You must be feeling sad, bewildered and wondering what the point is. Sending you strength.”

The ‘It Takes Two’ presenter responded: “Pretty much spot on. Thank you for your kindness. Means so very much. Love xx”

Twitter

Zoe had previously thanked fans for their support in a brief statement via her management team.

It read: “On behalf of Zoe Ball, we would like to thank everyone for the kind messages and support during a very difficult time.”

She also paid tribute to Billy with a post on her Instagram page, sharing a photo of a pink flower with the caption, “my sweet love”.

My sweet love X A post shared by Zoe Ball (@zeebeezoobee) on May 4, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

Following Billy’s death, a friend told The Sun: “Zoe is overcome with grief. She is completely and utterly devastated.

“Billy had made her happy again after the most horrendous year when her marriage broke down.

“This was completely out of the blue. She had no feeling that this was coming and is in total shock.”

PA Wire/PA Images

The presenter is thought to have begun dating the ‘Antiques Roadshow’ cameraman following her split from her husband of 17 years Norman Cook, better known as DJ and music producer Fatboy Slim, in 2016.

Reports first surfaced about the romance in February, after the two were photographed together in London.

Although she remained tight-lipped about the new relationship, her father did say in an interview with The Sun earlier this year: “We are very happy that she is finding a new lease of life. She is very happy at the moment, and that is lovely.”

RIP: Stars We've Lost In 2017

RIP: Stars We've Lost In 2017

1 of 10 JANUARY John Hurt

Actor (b.1940) Share this slide:

Luke MacGregor / Reuters