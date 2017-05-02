What Advice Would You Give Your Best Friend?

Imagine the scenario....

(You probably won't have to stretch the imagination too far since most of us have been a confidant for our friends at some point in our lives)...

Your friend is having a crisis.

She's had enough.

She's tired.

She hates her job.

Her kids are driving her INSANE.

Her husband is unsupportive.

Her sex life is next to non-existent.

She feels fat, frumpy and older than her years.

She's living for the weekend and even then she kinda dreads the mundanity of laundry, food shop, running the kids to their various clubs, visiting mum, the Friday night takeaway, the same, same, same.....

And then she feels immense guilt.

After all, her boss is a nice guy and she gets paid really well for what she actually has to do in her job. She can pay the bills and has a nice house and car because of it.

And the kids, well they're not so bad. They're good kids. They don't get in to trouble like the little fucker next door does.

And hubby - he has his flaws but at the core he's a good guy. Just not particularly open with his feelings. But we all have to compromise, right?

And as for the sex - well when was the last time she initiated it? She's just too tired.

God what a bitch, moaning on when her life is pretty perfect.

At least - it could be a HELL of a lot worse.

........................................................

She's told you all this before. Many times.

But it's normal, right?

I mean, we all feel like this from time to time.

YOU probably even feel like this.

But in those moments of desperation when you feel like you can't take it any more you KNOW that this is NOT how it is supposed to be.

This is NOT LIVING.

It's existing.

Everything is OK. Everything is mediocre. Everything is kinda grey. Everything is a bit of a blur.

You're a hamster on a wheel and you have no fucking clue how to get off.

Well the first step? Admitting it.

Not to anyone else.

But to yourself.

You see, you have two choices.

The ostrich approach (bury your head in the sand, gloss over it and pretend everything is fine).

Or awareness and a decision to change things.

You can live the rest of your life on the wheel. Waiting for the weekend, the holiday, fucking RETIREMENT!

Or you can take action to CHANGE this situation.

Because NO ONE is supposed to live this way.

Ready to get the fuck off that wheel and never get back on again?

Ready to become AWARE, awake and ALIVE?

Comment below and let's chat. This teeny, tiny step might FINALLY allow you to take back control of your life.

This is NOT about making you run away and leave everything.

Freedom is about feeling like you have a choice.

Not feeling like you have no choice in anything. Like that poor hamster who's peddling so hard she can't see a way off the wheel.....

Hanni