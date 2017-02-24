'Into It' Podcast: BRITs 2017 Special

It's a Brit Awards special in the newest edition of 'Into It', and we had plenty to say about this year's ceremony.

As well as checking back on our predictions from last week to see how correct we were, we reflect on Robbie Williams' Brits Icon victory, and suggest ways producers can improve for next year.

Plus, diversity was such a hot topic in the lead-up to the Brits, did the show itself really reflect that? Spoiler alert: no, no it did not.

