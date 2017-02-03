In the third edition of Into It, we're discussing the recent SAG Awards, which saw a staggering number of celebrities using their platforms to speak out amid the current political climate, and debating whether awards ceremonies are really the place for such statements.

We're also reflecting on the benefits of soap comebacks, and weighing in on the speculation that Doctor Whocould be about to get its first female Time Lord, following the departure of Peter Capaldi.

Plus, it wouldn't be a round-up of the week's entertainment headlines without mentioning Queen Bey's surprise announcement, would it?

Listen to the latest instalment above, or click here to subscribe to 'Into It' on the iTunes store.