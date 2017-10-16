We Cannot Afford To Not Talk About Diversity

According to June Sarpong, the British television presenter and broadcaster, "the world is separate enough," and by actually embracing those different to ourselves we can create a richer place - both economically and socially.

It is this thought that underpins June's new book, Diversify: Six degrees of integration. Within the book, June looks at six disadvantaged groups - men, women, older people, disabled people, LGBTQ people and the working class - and outlines how, on both policy level and individual level, we can increase diversity and encourage equality.

Here, in an exclusive vlog for HuffPost UK, she explains how her own prejudices led her to write the book, why we must all embrace "the other", and what she believes would happen if we did.

HuffPost UK has teamed up with television presenter, broadcaster and author June Sarpong, ahead of the launch of her book Diversify: Six degrees of integration, to highlight and champion the economic, social and moral benefits of diversity.

Throughout this week we will be hosting personal stories and opinions from June, as well as the inspirational and influential people who helped inform the book and project. To find out more visit Diversify.org.