Why I Find Wrestling So Empowering

Nina Samuels, the first woman in Europe to win the main championship for a mixed gender wrestling match, is the epitome of Girl Power.

Here, for The Huffington Post UK's All Women Everywhere project, she vlogs about the power of feminism in sport, what got her into wrestling and what needs to change when it comes to women in sport.

2016 was a momentous year for women's wrestling, catapulting female professional wrestlers into the limelight. You can watch two of the biggest stars today - Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks - in All 4's Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE.

