All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • Prabu Deepan Technical lead at Tearfund, working on gender, sexual and gender-based violence and peacebuilding
    THE BLOG

    To End Gender-Based Violence We Must Change Masculinity

    27/06/2017 17:15 BST | Updated 27/06/2017 17:22 BST


    Prabu Deepan is Tearfund's technical lead, working worldwide to tackle gender-based and sexual violence.

    In this vlog for HuffPost UK, Prabu talks about how we define what it is to be a man, and how toxic masculinity leads to abuse of women across the world. He also discusses his work with men countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo on educating both men and women on gender justice, and working to eradicate aspects of cultures that are used to promote and justify the abuse of women.

    For more information Prabu and Tearfund's work on gender-based violence, head here

    MORE:prabu deepanimpactmenworldtoxic masculinitymasculinitytearfundgender-based violenceviolence against women

    Conversations