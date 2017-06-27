To End Gender-Based Violence We Must Change Masculinity





Prabu Deepan is Tearfund's technical lead, working worldwide to tackle gender-based and sexual violence.

In this vlog for HuffPost UK, Prabu talks about how we define what it is to be a man, and how toxic masculinity leads to abuse of women across the world. He also discusses his work with men countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo on educating both men and women on gender justice, and working to eradicate aspects of cultures that are used to promote and justify the abuse of women.

