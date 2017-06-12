Revamp Your Foundation. The Dos And Don'ts Of Makeup Mixing

Struggling to find the perfect foundation? With so many factors to consider, from shade and texture to durability and coverage, and there being such a variety of products on the drugstore and designer markets, the quest for a flawless base can often be overwhelming. So, why not try revamping your favourite foundation by doing some DIY mixing?

Makeup artists have been mixing foundations for years, blending different brands and shades to create bespoke finishes to suit an individuals skin tone - but blending isn't only for the professionals. Whilst the idea of decanting your small fortune-costing foundations in the name of experimenting can be daunting, the combination of different shades, primers, colour correction fluids and liquid highlighters can be a winning mix. But, what are the rules?

Mixing with colour corrector

Colour correctors can work wonders in achieving an even complexion and are the ideal beauty hack for anyone who struggles to conceal blemishes such as redness, dark circles and sallowness.

"Colour-correctors can be mixed with foundations of the same consistency, for instance a liquid corrector and a liquid foundation. If the complexion has a lot of redness then a few drops of green colour-corrector mixed with your regular foundation will help to disguise blemishes for a more even finish," says Professional MUA, Chloe Coleman. However, this can depend on what type of coverage foundation you're using, as a full coverage foundation may already contain strong pigments to give the wearer an even base.

Mixing with primer

Thicker, heavy coverage foundations can often be difficult to apply evenly across the face, resulting in an undesirable, patchy finish. Celebrity MUA & Beauty Consultant, KSAVI, explains that mixing a primer or moisturiser in with your foundation, rather than just on to the face, can "help to smooth the foundation out" and make it "easier to blend the foundation in to the skin, due to the extra moisture." So, what's the maths for this kind of mixing?

"There is no hard and fast rule regarding the ratio of mixing and this will depend entirely on the wearers skin-tone and requirements," says Chloe.

"If you're using two pumps of foundation, start with one pump of moisturiser and mix well together. You can do this on a makeup palette and apply using a makeup brush." KSAVI explains. Once you've applied the mixture, you can blend it in further with a beauty blender sponge for a more even, airbrushed finish.

Mixing different foundations

If you can't quite find the perfect match for your skin tone, combining two of your favourite foundations can help you achieve this.

"Mixing a drop or two of very pale foundation with a darker-toned foundation helps to custom-blend a tone suitable to the individual," advises Chloe. "This also saves on the cost of buying numerous shades of foundation to suit the skin-tone in different seasons, for example, a paler foundation for winter and a warmer-toned foundation for the summer months."

But what about the finish? Is there some kind of mathematical formula for mixing foundations to make them more matte or less dewy, for example?

"It's fine to mix foundations together from different brands but if you mix a matte finish foundation, try and use the same texture foundation in another shade," KSAVI says.

Chloe agrees, stating that you should "always opt for the same consistency of products" (cream & cream, liquid & liquid etc.) "as they will blend and mix much better and provide the best results." She also says that it's worth checking the ingredients when blending too, as combining the wrong ingredients can ruin your products."Always ensure the products you're blending are made up of the same or similar ingredients. For example, don't try to mix a silicone-based primer with a water-based foundation. This may cause separation of the products and the properties will not work well or last very long."

Other tips & tricks

So, aside from colour correctors, primers and other foundations, what else can you mix to your base cocktail?

"I love to mix a couple drops of highlighter cream into foundation to give an illuminated finish." says Chloe. "Be careful not to add too much though," she warns, as "the light-reflecting pigments could over-power the complexion for a disco-ball look."