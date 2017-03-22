I Never Actually Wanted To Be A Comedian

Russell Kane is an English comedian, writer and actor. He has won many awards for his comedy and has hosted a number of television shows. Here, for The Huffington Post UK, he vlogs about how he never wanted to be a comedian, who inspires him, and why you need to be "a bit shameless" if you want to make it in showbiz.

Russell is touring with his show 'Right Man, Wrong Age' in the UK and Ireland until July 2017. Find out more on his website and watch his Kaneing videos on his Facebook page. You can also watch Russell in Drunk History on Comedy Central, on Wednesday 22 March at 10pm or Thursday 23 March at 11pm, where he will re-tell the story of King Arthur.