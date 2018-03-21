Car Parking Made Free In Salisbury To Encourage Visitors

Parking is to be free in Salisbury for shoppers and visitors to help businesses struggling for trade following the nerve agent attack.

Wiltshire Council has decided to make parking at all its car parks in the city free from Saturday.

The decision has been made in response to feedback from local businesses that this is needed to help encourage shoppers and visitors into the city centre.

Council bosses have made car parking in Salisbury free to try and encourage visitors (Andrew Matthews/PA).

Anyone using a short stay car park will still have a maximum stay of three hours of free parking, so the spaces can be used by as many people as possible.

Baroness Scott, leader of Wiltshire Council, said: “We know people are rightly concerned about Salisbury, and it is important we encourage residents and visitors to enjoy our beautiful and historic city and to promote that it is very much business as usual.

“We are working diligently with local and national agencies and the local MP John Glen to support the local community and businesses.

“We recognise that providing free car parking will help to increase the number of visitors and shopper footfall in the city centre.

“We will be doing everything we can to assist and support Salisbury through this extraordinary situation.”

The park and ride will also continue to be free of charge for anyone boarding from one of the five sites in the city.