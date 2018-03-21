Madame Tussauds Announces Meghan Markle Waxwork

Meghan Markle is to be immortalised in wax after Madame Tussauds announced a model of the actress would go on display before the royal wedding.

Town crier Anthony Appleton proclaimed the news outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after a notice about the latest addition to the tourist attraction was placed on a golden easel nearby.

Mr Appleton bellowed: “Oyez! Oyez! Edward Fuller, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, is proud to announce the imminent arrival of her royal likeness Meghan Markle.”

OMG, try this for news… #MeghanMarkle will be joining her future husband Prince Harry at #MadameTussaudsLondon! Can't breathe. 👑✨#ThePrincessIsHerepic.twitter.com/lPABJTagTp — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) March 21, 2018

In a reference to the American actress’s past role in the hit legal drama Suits he added: “The future princess, bride-to-be and queen of the courtroom will be safely delivered to the world-famous London attraction in early May, 2018.

“Meghan will take her place beside her future husband Prince Harry.”

Details about Meghan’s waxwork, from its outfit to the way it will stand, remain a secret until the unveiling before the May 19 royal wedding.

Prince Harry already appears in the waxwork museum (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Madame Tussauds London’s general manager said: “Excitement for the royal couple’s wedding reaches across the globe so it will come as no surprise that we’ve been secretly working away on a Meghan Markle figure since news of the royal engagement broke.

“It’s clear that the public has already taken Meghan to their hearts.

“One half of arguably the most famous couple in the world right now

“We’re excited to give guests the chance to meet her in the attraction later this year.”