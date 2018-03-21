Police Warn Over Malicious Comments After Girl’S River Death

Officers have warned that people posting malicious comments relating to the the death of a two-year-old girl who was in a car that plunged into a river may face police action.

Kiara Moore was recovered from a silver Mini which had gone into the River Teifi in Cardigan, Wales, on Monday.

On Wednesday Dyfed-Powys Police, which led the search for Kiara after the car was reported missing with her in it, warned people to “think very carefully” before posting and not to speculate on the circumstances of incidents.

We ask people to think very carefully before posting and not to speculate on circumstances of incidents. We are aware of comments on threads across social media which are being looked at Posts considered to be malicious will be recorded and police action may follow. ^EN — HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) March 21, 2018

The force said in a tweet: “We are aware of comments on threads across social media which are being looked at.

“Posts considered to be malicious will be recorded and police action may follow.”

Officers were called to look for Kiara at around 3.30pm on Monday and said the vehicle was last seen near the old Scout Hall on the Strand, where her father Jet Moore runs an outdoor adventure business.

Initially her frantic family believed the vehicle may have been stolen from outside and posted on social media appealing for help to locate the vehicle and Kiara.

A search revealed that she was inside the Mini which had gone into the river.

Kiara was airlifted to University Hospital Wales in Cardiff where she was later pronounced dead.

In a Facebook post which has since been removed, Mr Moore said: “They got in the car to go home. Sat on bank card which snapped and needed money to get home etc.

“Went back to the office to get money from the desk and came back to no car. Looked in the river no signs. So we thought she and the car had been taken.

“The police found the car a while later and went way beyond the call of duty jumping in and pulling her out.

“They tried to revive her for hours but unfortunately could not. Everyone done their best.”