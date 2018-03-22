Financial Times Reports Gender Pay Gap Of Nearly 20%

The Financial Times has revealed a median gender pay gap of 19.4%, the latest in a string of print media organisations to release such figures.

The FT said the gap reflected the fact they “have fewer women than men at senior levels” in the organisation.

The newspaper company said they were making progress in reaching their target of gender parity across its leadership.

Other print media organisations which have published their median gender pay gaps include the Economist (29.5%) and the Guardian (12.1%).

Trinity Mirror, which publishes the Daily Mirror and a host of local newspapers, reported a gap of 15.0%.

News UK, which runs The Times, The Sunday Times and The Sun, and DMG Media, which owns The Daily Mail, have yet to reveal their figures.

The gender pay gap is calculated as the difference between the average salaries of men and women – it is not the same as equal pay, where firms are required to pay people doing the same job the same salary regardless of gender.

By April 4, companies and public bodies with 250 employees or more are required to have submitted their median and mean gender pay gap figures to the Government Equalities Office.

An estimated 9,000 employers are expected to have to submit such data, with those who miss the deadline potentially facing legal action.