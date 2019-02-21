1 In 5 Disabled Workers Has Had A Job Offer Withdrawn Due To Their Health

Employers are failing to make reasonable adjustments to ensure disabled people are not discriminated against at work, a new study suggests.

Almost one in five disabled workers has had a job offer withdrawn because of their health, despite employers being legally obliged to make sure these workers aren’t “substantially disadvantaged” when doing their jobs.

“I was made to feel worthless,” said Yvonne, from London, who was forced to give up work after not receiving any support for her disability.

“My line manager didn’t help me at all and I became isolated due to my disability. I felt frozen out and took early retirement because I was so low. On my last day, nobody said goodbye or sent me a card.”

[Read More: How I found myself fitting in when my body didn’t]