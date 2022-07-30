Life

The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From July 2022

We see sweetcorn in your future.

corn
Damn Delicious/How Sweet Eats/Orchids N Sweet Tea
corn

Every time we share a new recipe on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account (which you should follow!), our followers chime in by liking their favourites. And this month, they’re seeing yellow.

From corn on the cob that’s boiled in a butter bath (say that five times fast) to banana pudding and street corn grilled cheese, July’s most popular recipes are nearly monochromatic. And if you’re wondering what on earth “air fryer corn ribs” are, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll down to find out.

1
Omnivore's Cookbook
Real Deal Sesame Noodles
Omnivore's Cookbook
Get the recipe
2
I Heart Umami
Air Fryer Corn Ribs
I Heart Umami
Get the recipe
3
Half Baked Harvest
One Pot Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Pasta
Half Baked Harvest
Get the recipe
4
All The Healthy Things
The Best Chicken Burgers
All The Healthy Things
Get the recipe
5
Oh Sweet Basil
Dutch Crumb Topping Mixed Berry Pie
Oh Sweet Basil
Get the recipe
6
Foodie Crush
BLT
Foodie Crush
Get the recipe
7
The Woks Of Life
Spicy Meatball Banh Mi
The Woks Of Life
Get the recipe
8
How Sweet Eats
Street Corn Grilled Cheese
How Sweet Eats
Get the recipe
9
Orchids N' Sweet Tea
Classic Southern Banana Pudding
Orchids N' Sweet Tea
Get the recipe
10
Damn Delicious
Boiled (In Butter) Corn On The Cob
Damn Delicious
Get the recipe

