You don’t need to pay for fine dining to find a delicious meal in Europe because some of the tastiest grub can be bought from street food trucks and stalls.

To make picking an outlet that little bit easier, the team from EasyJet Traveller Magazine has rounded up the best, whittling the top 10 outlets down from a long list compiled by a panel of 73 experts, including Noma chef René Redzepi, international bloggers, industry insiders and peckish food writers.

Snatching the number one spot was Copenhagen’s Hija de Sanchez, which began life as a humble Mexican food truck in 2015 and is now world-famous thanks to founder Rosio Sanchez’s arresting fusion of south-of-the-border spice with a nordic twist.

“Mexican dining is about colour, diversity, sharing. It’s hard to find good Mexican in Europe,” Sanchez said after learning she’d won, predicting punters would return “like ants” when her stall reopens this spring.

Got a European break booked this year? Here are the top ten street food outlets you need to know about.

1. Hija de Sanchez’s in Copenhagen.

Go here for: Mighty meaty tacos with Mexican spice.