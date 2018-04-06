10 Wedding Guest Dresses Under £50 To Wear This Spring/Summer

Shopping for a dress to wear to a spring/summer wedding in the UK can be difficult as there are many factors to consider. How ‘dressed up’ should I be? What hem length is appropriate? How can I wear a showy dress without looking as if I’m trying to upstage the bride? Should I make allowances for the weather? And, most importantly, how do I find the perfect outfit without breaking the bank?
We’ve found ten dress picks from the high street varying in length, style and sizes, all for under £50. There are options to show skin or cover up, styles that will look as if you’re heading to the Oscars and others that are appropriate for a garden party. Plus these are all dresses you can wear again and again.
The Real Life Emoji DressTopshop
The Fruit BowlTopShop
Making Lemonade From LemonsASOS
The 1940s FloristOther Stories
Poppy LoveNobodys Child
The Ideal ContrastZara
Summer BerriesASOS
Sleek And SilverNasty Gal
The Button DownZara
A Drop Of The HemH&M
Let us know how you’re dressing up this season!
