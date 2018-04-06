All Sections
    06/04/2018 14:29 BST

    10 Wedding Guest Dresses Under £50 To Wear This Spring/Summer

    I mean, you can't go wrong.

    Shopping for a dress to wear to a spring/summer wedding in the UK can be difficult as there are many factors to consider. How ‘dressed up’ should I be? What hem length is appropriate? How can I wear a showy dress without looking as if I’m trying to upstage the bride? Should I make allowances for the weather? And, most importantly, how do I find the perfect outfit without breaking the bank?  

    Christian Vierig via Getty Images

    We’ve found ten dress picks from the high street varying in length, style and sizes, all for under £50. There are options to show skin or cover up, styles that will look as if you’re heading to the Oscars and others that are appropriate for a garden party. Plus these are all dresses you can wear again and again.

    • The Real Life Emoji Dress
      Topshop
      Cowl Neck Slip Dress, £32, sizes 4-18 , TopShop.
    • The Fruit Bowl
      TopShop
      Citrus Midi Sundress, £36, sizes 4-18, TopShop.
    • Making Lemonade From Lemons
      ASOS
      Curve maxi dress with pleat detail, £40, sizes 16-30, ASOS.
    • The 1940s Florist
      Other Stories
      Flower Bouquet Print Dress, £44, sizes 34-42, & Other Stories
    • Poppy Love
      Nobodys Child
      Elba Rose Shirred Waist Midi Dress, £30, sizes 6-16, Nobody's Child.
    • The Ideal Contrast
      Zara
      Two-tone Pleated Dress Detail, £25.99, sizes S-L Zara.
    • Summer Berries
      ASOS
      Midi Tea Dress With Frill Cuff, £28, sizes 16-30, ASOS.
    • Sleek And Silver
      Nasty Gal
      While the Cat's Away Leopard Dress, £30, size M, Nasty Gal.
    • The Button Down
      Zara
      Short Dress With Puff Sleeves Detail, £29.99, sizes XS-XXL Zara.
    • A Drop Of The Hem
      H&M
      Jacquard-Weave Dress, £49.99, sizes 6-20, H&M.

     Let us know how you’re dressing up this season! 

     

