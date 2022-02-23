11 Games Like Wordle You Can Play Over And Over And Over

SOPA Images via Getty Images Versions of Wordle are available in all sorts of themes and languages, including Spanish.

If you can’t get enough of the online word-guessing puzzle game Wordle, you’ve surely felt frustrated that you can only play once per day. What are we all to do when the daily game is solved but our competitive juices are still flowing? Definitely not work!

“did you do today’s wordle” man i am swimming in critical tasks and deadlines of course i did it — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) February 17, 2022

But you can go play other games that are similar to Worldle — and you can play some of them as many times as you like.

Advertisement

The goal of Wordle is to figure out a five-letter word in six guesses (or, ideally, fewer). The game uses gray, yellow and green squares to tell you if the letters you’ve picked are in the final answer. Once you’ve figured it out, it’s easy to brag — ahem, share your results — on social media without revealing the final answer and spoiling someone else’s day. The New York Times bought Wordle last month, and the game shows no signs of declining in popularity.

However, there are plenty of other online games that are super similar to Wordle. Check out some of them below if you want to keep guessing all day.