StefaNikolic via Getty Images Mother and daughter have breakfast pancakes

The Easter holidays may be exciting for kids, but with the cost of living increasing, time off school may feel more difficult for parents. Every parent wants their child to enjoy the break, but it’s tricky to do this on a budget.

Luckily, we’ve found a list of places your child can eat for free over the next couple of weeks. If you’re looking for a good deal, keep reading.

Kids can eat free at Marks and Sparks this Easter at any of their cafes across the UK. The deal will run from Monday April 4 to Friday April 22 and will allow youngster to enjoy a kids meal worth £3.95 completely free of charge.

The meal will include a main, a side, a drink and a piece of fruit, with food options including a cheese sandwich, a ham and cheese toastie, or pizza.

To get this deal all you need to do is spend a minimum of £5 in a single transaction in an M&S cafe.

Kids can eat free all day every day this Easter at Morrisons with one paying adult. The kids meal includes a piece of fruit and Tropicana Kids Orange or Apple drink, or a bottle of water.

Kids can eat for free from 3.30pm-5.30pm, Monday to Thursday, between February 28 and May 26. You must spend £10 on a meal (for an adult) for your child to get a free meal.

The offer is valid at YO! Brent Cross, Cheltenham, Milton Keynes, Windsor, Harrogate, Glasgow Central, Cambridge, Kingston, Leamington Spa and Leicester Highcross.

Children can get a free meal when an adult spends £1 at Asda cafe. All meals come with a piece of fruit and a drink included.

Kids under 12 are able to eat for free at Gordan Ramsey’s restaurants, all day, every day.

Two children can get a free breakfast with one paying adult.

Kids under 12 can eat for free every Sunday when one adult spends over £10.00.

Kids get a free mini main, two snacks a drink every time an adult spends £4 at one of their cafes.

Children aged 10 and under can eat for free every day with one paying adult.

Kids can get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult through the Easter holidays from 9:00am - 12:00am.