The 12 Best Instagram Recipes From June

Creamy pasta salads, a veggie burrata sandwich for the ages and so much more.

If you take a look at the most-liked recipes on the HuffPost Taste Instagram account in June, you’d never guess that the weather has heated up lately. Comforting pasta recipes, chicken dishes coated in creamy sauces and crispy hash browns top the list, and aside from a couple of refreshing salads and a to-die-for burrata sandwich, it’s clearly still winter in our hearts.

Take a look at the top recipes below, and let us know which are your favorites.

12. Salmon Burrito Bowls

Get the recipe for Salmon Burrito Bowls from All the Healthy Things

11. Lemon Garlic Chicken Kabobs

Get the recipe for Lemon Garlic Chicken Kabobs from Damn Delicious

10. The BEST Crispy Hash Browns

Get the recipe for The BEST Crispy Hash Browns from Minimalist Baker

9. Easy Mongolian Meatballs

Get the recipe for Easy Mongolian Meatballs from Omnivore’s Cookbook

8. Sichuan Shrimp Stir Fry

Get the recipe for Sichuan Shrimp Stir Fry from Omnivore’s Cookbook

7. Chopped Thai-Inspired Chicken Salad

Get the recipe for Chopped Thai-Inspired Chicken Salad from Pinch of Yum⁠

6. Chicken With Caper Cream Sauce

Get the recipe for Chicken With Caper Cream Sauce from Butter Be Ready

5. Honey Sriracha Chicken

Get the recipe for Honey Sriracha Chicken from I Heart Umami

4. Sheet Pan Jalapeño Pineapple Shrimp Tacos With Cilantro Garlic Sauce

Get the recipe for Sheet Pan Jalapeño Pineapple Shrimp Tacos With Cilantro Garlic Sauce from Half Baked Harvest

3. Grilled Vegetable Burrata Sandwich With Lemon Thyme Honey Mustard

Get the recipe for Grilled Vegetable Burrata Sandwich from Half Baked Harvest

2. Pesto Chicken, Corn and Avocado Bacon Pasta Salad

Get the recipe for Pesto Chicken, Corn and Avocado Bacon Pasta Salad from Half Baked Harvest

1. Creamy Garlic Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

Get the recipe for Creamy Garlic Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta from Pinch of Yum

