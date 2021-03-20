12 Things Disabled People Want Their Friends To Know

We asked disabled people to share what they wish the non-disabled people in their lives knew or understood.

(Note that many in the disabled community prefer to use identity-first language rather than person-first language — e.g., saying “an autistic man” instead of “a man with autism” — so that’s what’s used here for the most part. Other folks prefer person-first language, as they don’t consider their disability an inherent part of who they are. When in doubt, follow the individual’s lead and ask them their preference if you aren’t sure.)