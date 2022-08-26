12 Ways To Spend The Bank Holiday If You Don't Want To Swim In Poo

Go to a bottomless brunch

Who doesn’t like a boozy brunch on the weekend? If you haven’t tried a bottomless brunch yet, this is the time to do it (with an extra day to get over that hangover). There are several restaurants all over the country that offer a bottomless brunch on the weekends.

If you’re in London and want to continue with the theme of carnival, head over to the The Laslett in Notting Hill for their Carnival brunch. If you’re in Manchester, head to The Pen & Pencil for a free flowing brunch or go to the Lost Cat for their bottomless brunch, which they serve everyday. For those of you in Birmingham, check out the Bristol Pear or The Lost & Found.

The Big Feastival

Love food? Love music? The Big Feastival has both, with big-name chefs leading cooking demonstrations while bands play on into the evening. There’s also a lot of street food to try. The festival is happening Friday – Sunday in the Cotswolds and tickets are still available.

Visit a different city for a day

Bored of what’s on your doorstep? Get a train or a coach ticket to a different city for a day. Why not try going to Plymouth, Southampton or Newcastle for a day? You’ll be surprised at how much fun you have.

A new book

Book lovers! If you’re looking for a recommendation for a new read to help you relax this weekend, we have plenty of suggestions on our Shopping channel. From otherworldly books to reads that have a cathartic release, you’ll find something to suit you.

Cookery (and foraging) classes

Extend your cooking skills this bank holiday by attending this bread making or pasta class. Running on August 27, the class will teach attendees the key pillars of bread-making and pupils will leave with freshly baked focaccia, milk buns, tiger bread and soda bread. Or enjoy a pasta filled class run by pasta evangelists.