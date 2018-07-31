The first NHS-funded gaming addiction centre will admit children as young as 12 when it first opens in September.

The group of youngsters were picked after being so addicted to games that is has reportedly kept them off school and directly harmed the relationship they have with their friends and family.

Researchers are hoping that the trial centre will help them create a model for diagnosing and then treating gaming disorders among children and young adults which can then be rolled out across the UK.