'120 BPM (Beats Per Minute)' Is An Urgent, Life-Affirming Film For Our Times - HuffPost Verdict

On paper, a subtitled French film about AIDS activism clocking in at almost two and a half hours might seem niche, but in a world where making your voice heard has never been more necessary, ’120 Beats Per Minute’ couldn’t have been better timed.

The film follows the Paris chapter of the ACT-UP activist group in 1990s France. The group demanded immediate, large-scale research into AIDS by seemingly uninterested and complacent governments and pharmaceutical companies as the death toll continued to rise. Their methods were not subtle, favouring bold and confrontational - but non-violent - direct action.

The film opens with the group infiltrating a medical conference and culminates in one of the speakers being hit in the face with a balloon containing fake blood. It’s a startling moment that sets the scene for a truly absorbing film.

From the off, we’re introduced to a wide range of characters, the passionate - and sick - campaigners who regularly meet to debate their next moves. It has an urgent, fly-on-the-wall feel, testament not only to Robin Campillo’s direction, but also to the cast’s natural performances.

At the heart of the film is the unfolding love story between mouthy, smart, HIV positive Sean (Nahuel Pérez Biscayart) and quieter, HIV negative Nathan (Arnaud Valois). We share their hopes, their struggles and, at times, their bed. It’s heavy going throughout, but lighter touches - when the group go dancing; when they cheerlead their way through a Pride event - humanise the story further and the cinematic flourishes - dusk particles in a club morphing into a microscopic view of the HIV virus; the dreamlike sequence that sees the Seine turn blood red - break up the lengthy debate scenes.

As the inevitable final scenes unfold, the heartbreak is almost too much to bear for both those on screen and us watching from the stalls, and a poignant reminder of what they were fighting for.