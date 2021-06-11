13 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

During the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out below. Above: In this photo provided by NASA, a partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises to the left of the US Capitol in Washington on June 10, as seen from Arlington, Virginia.

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Activists put the finishing touches to a sand drawing of the G-7 leaders and calling on them to share the vaccine and waive the patents on Watergate Bay beach near Newquay, Cornwall, on June 10, ahead of the three-day G-7 summit. Leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the United States meet this weekend for the first time in nearly two years, for the three-day talks in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

Eugene Garcia via AP

A pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall between Mexico and Yuma, Arizona, on June 10, to seek asylum. The families are part of an influx of asylum-seekers entering the US in the Yuma area from South America and elsewhere.

Phil Noble via AP

Military personnel wait as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, near Newquay, England, ahead of the G-7 summit in Cornwall on June 9.

Hadi Mizban via AP

People take part in the Baghdad Kite Festival in Baghdad, Iraq, on June 5.

Ben Curtis via AP

Abeba Gebru, 37, from the village of Getskimilesley in Ethiopia, holds the hands of her malnourished daughter, Tigsti Mahderekal, 20 days old, in the treatment tent of a medical clinic in the town of Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on May 11. She had the baby at home and walked 12 days to get the famished child to a clinic. “She survived because I held her close to my womb and kept hiding during the exhausting journey.”

Kemal Aslan via AP

A man relaxes on a canoe at the Caddebostan shore, on the Asian side of Istanbul, Tuesday, June 8, surrounded by a huge mass of marine mucilage, a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms, in Turkey’s Marmara Sea. Turkey’s president has promised to rescue the Marmara Sea from an outbreak of “sea snot” that is alarming marine biologists and environmentalists. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said untreated waste dumped into the Marmara Sea and climate change had caused the bloom of the thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms.

RANEEN SAWAFTA via REUTERS

Relatives of Palestinian security officer Adham Alioh, who was killed by Israeli forces, mourn during his funeral in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 10.

ANNEGRET HILSE via REUTERS

The German Athletics Championships in Braunschweig on June 5 feature Rebekka Hasse in the women’s 100 meter semi-final

Patrick Semansky via AP

First lady Jill Biden turns around to show the word “love” on the back of her jacket as she speaks with reporters after visiting with Carrie Johnson, wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ahead of the G-7 summit, Thursday, June 10, in Carbis Bay, England.

EMILY IRVING-SWIFT/AFP via Getty Images

Divers taking part in a project to document shipwrecks in Cyprus with 360-degree images to promote the Mediterranean island as a dive destination for tourists take photos of the Lef1 shipwreck off the coast of Larnaca on June 8. LEF1, a 50-foot vessel, was sunk on Dec. 10, 2019, to a depth of around 50 feet. It is one of several sunken vessels in artificial reefs to promote marine life in the area.

SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

This picture taken on June 10 shows a family enjoying the first snowfall of the season at a golf course in the Blue Mountains of Australia.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Former world welterweight king Floyd Mayweather (R) and YouTube personality Logan Paul fight in an eight-round exhibition bout at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6. Mayweather, who weighed in at 155 pounds, dominated his 190-pound opponent, much to the delight of a substantial crowd at the home of the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Probst via AP