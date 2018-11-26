NEWS

145 Whales Die After Mass Stranding In New Zealand

An estimated 145 pilot whales became stranded on the remote Stewart Island off the south coast of New Zealand. By the time conservation groups reached them half had died and the other half had to be put down due to their poor health and remote location. In a second separate incident, 10 pygmy whales were stranded on the other side of New Zealand,. Two have died, but with more help available conservationists are hoping to “refloat” the surviving eight. The process involves returning them to the sea slowly.