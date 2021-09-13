If you’ve ever spent time applying for a job, then you know that it can be its own kind of draining full-time work.
From writing cover letters to filling out exhaustively repetitive online forms, applying for jobs can be tiring and demoralising. Luckily, people on Twitter are poking fun at the whole process.
Here are some of the best tweets about the time and energy lost while job hunting:
Me: I’ll apply to this job really quick— pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) June 5, 2021
The job: set up an account, attach a resume, fill out this application where you refill in all the information from your resume, list three references, write a cover letter, answer these five essay questions, take a skill assessme
It's 2021. There's no reason a job application should take the duration of a Christopher Nolan film to fill out.— Ariel Relaford (@ArielRelaford) August 25, 2021
I ALREADY UPLOADED MY RESUME WHY ARE YOU MAKING ME FILL OUT MY EMPLOYMENT HISTORY pic.twitter.com/iAINbYXx7L— I hope this is satire... (@sablaah) August 3, 2021
*uploads resume*— stegan the mallion (@thisiskashmir) July 28, 2016
"Please insert job history below" pic.twitter.com/raxpoBtocJ
Applying for jobs in the middle of a pandemic. 😐 pic.twitter.com/eqO1jhilqn— Jamz (@jjamz_) February 8, 2021
if u apply for a job and they hire u on the spot, no interview...you're in for a ride— cristina 🧚🏼♀️ (@mintchocolatina) September 2, 2021
no more job applications asking if they can contact a previous employer, like why are u so insecure? don't worry about my ex let's focus on us— first-mate prance (@bocxtop) February 5, 2021
When a job posting says you’ll be part of a big family that works hard and plays hard pic.twitter.com/w9FUuGvwtg— Sophie (@jil_slander) January 25, 2020
if the salary is so competitive why won't you tell me what it is? 😌— jo bazz 💖 (@jo_bazz) June 21, 2021
we offer a "competitive salary" in that we are definitely competitive when matched against "not being paid at all"— JP (@jpbrammer) November 6, 2019
I gotta stop applying for everything on Indeed. I got an interview on Tuesday to be a pastor 😭😭 AND IM MUSLIM— H (@missthugger) June 27, 2021
A cover letter is too close to begging to me— Aubrey’s Angel 🦉 (@Simply_GorJASZ) June 10, 2021
when you apply for a job they literally force you to write them a deranged little love letter. textbook anxious attachment!!— sara tardiff (@saratardiff) March 10, 2021
why can’t a cover letter be “I want to work here soo bad. Please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please please”— sio (@bestinsio) March 8, 2021
if someone found even one cover letter i’ve written i would immediately enroll in a witness protection program— jo (@cowboypraxis) August 31, 2021
cover letters are the most fucked up thing to come out of job hunting wtf do u mean u want a story to go along w my resume do u want me to kiss u on the forehead and tuck u in too— hiba (@lilbrownhomie) January 24, 2021