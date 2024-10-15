16 Actually Useful Gifts Your Friends And Family Will Thank You For

Our Place Always Pan

Struggling to buy a gift for your food-loving friend? This is a no-brainer.



We’ve been banging on about the Our Place Always Pan for a while now, and that’s because everyone in the HuffPost UK newsroom who has one, loves it.



The Instagram-iconic cooking pan comes in a range of catnip colours, but more to the point, it really does the business in the kitchen.



Its strongest selling point: it’s the only pan you really need. Grilling, frying, braising, roasting, baking, stewing, sauteing, and searing – it does them all. Plus, no need to decant your meal into a serving dish once it’s cooked when a pan looks as good as this.