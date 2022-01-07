Life

20 Best Buys For Staying Productive When Working From Home

Transform your wfh set-up and boost your wellbeing with these gadgets and gizmos.

Shopping Writer

Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Over the past couple of years, millions of us have experienced some impromptu working from home as a result of the pandemic.

Whether you’re currently working from home through choice (perhaps you love the freedom that remote working offers) or as a result of current restrictions, it’s important to ensure that your home working environment is set up to encourage focus and productivity.

Admittedly, one of the drawbacks of working remotely is that it’s a lot easier to get distracted. You might also find your set-up is less comfortable than a traditional office space.

Working well isn’t just about having a working laptop and internet connection, unfortunately there’s a lot more to it than that. But there are some items you can buy to help. Use these 20 best buys on Amazon to supercharge your productivity in 2022.

HYDRATE Tracker Water Bottle
Amazon
Did you know that being dehydrated can derail your focus and productivity? When you haven't consumed enough water it can impact your cognitive performance, so drinking enough while working from home is vital. Bag yourself this tracker water bottle to keep track of how much water you've drank throughout the day.

Get it for £12.99
Lamicall Phone Stand Adjustable Phone Holder
Amazon
If you're someone who needs their phone to work, such as to read research on your phone while working on your laptop or to use for meetings, an adjustable phone holder is a must. Little gadgets like this help to streamline working processes, making them helpful for productivity.

Get it for £9.99.
Inphic Wireless Rechargeable Mouse
Amazon
Don't let a sore shoulder or neck derail your productivity, swap to using a wireless mouse instead of your built-in touchpad. Research has shown that touchpads are more likely to lead to arm, shoulder and neck discomfort compared to using a mouse, this is because a touchpad means using repetitive cramped arm movements. Plus, studies suggest that using a mouse means 50% more productivity and a 30% faster working pace, compared to a touchpad.

Get it for £11.99
Scentered Focus Aromatherapy Balm Stick
Amazon
Struggle to stay focused on the task at hand? This aromatherapy balm stick which is designed to support concentration, alertness and clarity with its rosemary, mint, clary sage, spearmint, and bergamot essential oil blend could be the answer. For best results, apply to pulse-points, then stop and inhale for a greater sense focus.

Get it for £14.95
TFA Dostmann Digital Cube Timer
Amazon
Boost your productivity by setting a timer for each goal you're working on, and aim to complete the task (or a set section of the task) within that time frame. (This is a trick I use myself and find absolutely invaluable.)

Get it for £16.39
Modpile Daily Planner Pad
Amazon
This cute daily planner pad can help to make tracking tasks a little easier – start your day by writing down your tasks and deadlines, and as you work through them you can tick them off. (There's something seriously satisfying about ticking off a completed task, isn't there?)

Get it for £9.10
The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket
Amazon
Are you someone who is always cold and struggles to stay warm at their desk? Then you might want to treat yourself to an oversized wearable blanket hoodie made from cosy microfibre with a super soft sherpa-style lining. After all, you can't focus on work if you're not comfortable.

Get it for £39.99 (was £49.99)
De'Longhi Dedica Style, Traditional Pump Espresso Machine, Coffee and Cappuccino Maker
Amazon
Want to make working from home feel luxurious (while also giving yourself a much-needed caffeine boost)? That's where the De'Longhi Dedica Espresso Machine comes in. Just because you're working from home, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on your morning coffee – this machine can be used. to make anything, from a simple espresso or Americano to a cappuccino or flat white.

Get it for £161.99 (was £219.99)
Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest for Under Desk
Amazon
Do you struggle to know where to put your feet when you're sat at your desk and often end up fidgeting as a result? A memory foam foot rest could be the answer for more comfortable desk sitting and a more calm and productive day.

Get it for £26.95 (was £29.95)
BASETBL Ergonomic Office Chair
Amazon
An ergonomic office chair is a great buy if you're working at a desk. This chair comes with an adjustable headrest and lumbar support, along with the ability to recline and swivel. What more could you want?!

Get it for £159
Thompson & Morgan Evergreen Indoor House Plants Collection
Amazon
Home working can get a little dull, so why not brighten up your workspace with some house plants? Breathe new life into your working from home setup with this set of three lucky dip house plants.

Get it for £13.99
Skyleo LED Desk Lamp
Amazon
For optimum working, every home office (or workspace) needs good lighting. This LED desk lamp with a clamp for attaching anywhere, a dimmer setting and three colour modes is designed to mimic natural daylight, helping to reduce eye strain.

Get it for £26.77
AromaWorks Serenity Candle
Amazon
This all-natural soy wax candle from AromaWorks is formulated to improve feelings of balance and focus, and features calming lemongrass, neroli, and sweet geranium scents. It's also 100% vegan and smells absolutely divine (I have this at home and can vouch for just how gorgeous it smells).

Get it for £18.33 (was £18.87)
HUANUO Laptop Tray
Amazon
If you don't have a traditional desk then a laptop tray is a great buy. This laptop tray features room for a laptop, a handy mouse pad, groves for standing a tablet and smart phone, and bumpers for increased comfort.

Get it for £36.86
Busy B Sticky Notes
Amazon
How cute are these patterned sticky note pads from Busy B? If you're someone who forgets key tasks, these little reminders could help you to stay on track and work in a more productive manner.

Get it for £3.99
STABILO Swing Cool Pastel Highlighter Pens
Amazon
For keeping your schedule organised, highlighter pens are a must - and these pastel-hued ones come in a lovely selection of colours.

Get it for £5 (was £10.80)
TickleBrick Mini Bamboo Monitor Stand and Desk Tidy
Amazon
Keep your desk organised with this bamboo stand and desk tidy, which comes complete with space to place a laptop or monitor as well as slots for standing a tablet and smartphone.There's also a storage drawer for all your bits and bobs and space underneath for a wireless keyboard or notepad.

Get it for £49.95
TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
If you struggle to focus while working and need to block out background noise, these rechargeable wireless earbuds are ideal. (For greater focus, download the Calm app and combine these earbuds with your favourite soundscapes.) They're also great for using in virtual meetings as they can be easily connected to any device via bluetooth.

Get it for £34.99 (was £49.99) from Amazon
Hulker Tower Extension Lead with USB Slots
Amazon
There's nothing more irritating than not being able to charge all your work essentials at once, is there? That's where a tower extension lead with a range of plug points (including usb and usbc points) can be invaluable for your productivity levels.

Get it for £22.99 from Amazon
Yo-Yo DESK BIKE
Amazon
If you struggle to sit still while working from home, you might find that an exercise bike that doubles as a desk could be a great addition to your home office, helping you to stay more focused while working.

Get it for £449.95
Suggest a correction
workshoppingMoney & workwork from homeproductivity