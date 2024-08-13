Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between. Somehow the married people on X, formerly known as Twitter, continue to find humour in the minutiae of wedded life.
Every week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets on the platform. Read on for 20 relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.
My toddler killed a spider and now I need to go grocery shopping to buy several pickle jars so that my wife will need me to open them for her and I can stay relevant.— My Life As Dad (@milifeasdad) August 8, 2024
As a non-Midwesterner married to a Midwestern man I’m here to tell Kamala to make sure to budget in an extra hour to every meeting so Walz can say goodbye to people and then stand at the door of the Oval Office for 45 mins still making small talk.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) August 8, 2024
Why does my wife act surprised every year when football returns?— McDad (@mcdadstuff) August 6, 2024
She’s always like “Oh, they’re doing that again?”
Tonight at my family reunion my husband played a game of volleyball with a handful of 8-year-olds and afterward he told me, with such pride, "I learned that I'm actually pretty athletic."— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) August 11, 2024
8-year-olds. One of them had a cast. Another was eating ice cream the entire time.
There are two kinds of people in this world, those who have vacation constipation, and those who have vacation diarrhea, and they marry each other— Mommeh Dearest (@mommeh_dearest) August 8, 2024
Gonna get wild with the wife tonight and do a 1000 piece cat puzzle— N.J. Gallegos is Dr. Spooky 👻💉💊 (@DrSpooky_ER) August 11, 2024
When I’m upset with my husband, I don’t yell anymore. I wake up before him and use his favorite mug for my coffee like a normal person.— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) August 7, 2024
Sometimes, when I'm on a date with my wife of sixteen years, I break awkward silences by saying first date things like "so, I've never dated a mom before"— Robo Justin (now running Windows 95!) (@justinmatic5000) August 8, 2024
My husband thinks all the silverware should go in one big pile together instead of being separated by size and category. I really wish I had known this before we got married.— sixfootcandy (@sixfootcandy) August 12, 2024
I’m keeping the magic in my marriage by hiding all the Amazon boxes— Tracie Breaux (@traciebreaux) August 6, 2024
Wife and I are watching Dexter and she’s scribbling in a notebook so I guess this is goodbye— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) August 11, 2024
My husband and I have finally reached a really important stage in our relationship*— Ben Siemon (@BenjaminJS) August 8, 2024
*We've gotten to the "Zou Bisou Bisou" episode of our "Mad Men" rewatch (well, first watch for him)
My husband is going to the store to get "a few items" with our 7yo. I hope this stops him from asking me why I never want to take the kids with me when I go shopping from now on.— Hollie Harris (@allholls) August 11, 2024
Wife: Let’s review one more time- why are you going to Costco?— Dad Pickup Line (@dadpickupline) August 11, 2024
Me: To get bread & milk
Wife: Right, now go get bread & milk
Me: [brings home 58-inch TV]
I keep screenshots the way my husband keeps old cords, stored neatly away until the day I might need them.— Mommeh Dearest (@mommeh_dearest) August 7, 2024
We just left my family reunion and my husband said in such a chipper voice "I was really well behaved so we're gonna go ahead and stop to get me a treat on the way home." pic.twitter.com/3zk3BBR1tc— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) August 11, 2024
My wife went back to her school job today, and my kids’ school starts next week, so I’m 7 days away from experiencing silence for the first time since June— Dad Pickup Line (@dadpickupline) August 8, 2024
On Tuesday, my husband and I celebrate 19 years of marriage, and I need gift ideas. What do I buy for a man who already has an incredible wife?— Laura Marie (@lmegordon) August 11, 2024
Me: Green light.— sixfootcandy (@sixfootcandy) August 9, 2024
Husband: You don’t have to tell me when it’s green.
Me: *silent*
*car behind us honks*
Husband: Why didn’t you tell me it was green?
-Marriage
My husband is out of town, but don’t worry, my kid has standing in front of the kitchen drawers covered.— krista pacion (@kristabellerina) August 8, 2024